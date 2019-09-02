Mother of fallen police officer creates non-profit “Warriors of the Badge”

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE) – Just a few months ago, the group of people behind this glass window were strangers.

“We’re not friends, we’re family. We are family.”

“You’re my son from another mother.”

Unexpected life circumstances brought the Moak and Mackel families together, and they have law enforcement in common.

“I had wondered, what do you do? What do you do to help a family, how do you help them during that time of mourning?” said Vicki Moak, president of non-profit organization Warriors of the Badge.

Little did she know, Moak would soon be a mourning mother herself.

“It’s been tough, I wish it hadn’t of been him but, I know there’s a reason for everything,” said Moak.

Moak’s son Zach, a Brookhaven police officer, was killed in the line of duty last September. Zach was trying to save his fellow officer in a shoot out, but they both fell victim. It was from that Warriors of the Badge was born.

“At the time of death, at the loss of an officer, or if one is critically injured, we will provide financial aid to that family,” said Moak.

One of those families benefiting: Concordia Parish deputy Walter Mackel’s. Mackel was shot in a standoff in Vidalia back in July.

“Warriors of the Badge, I mean very new but they are doing great things,” said Mackel.

Though nothing will replace the loss of Moak’s son, she hopes Warriors of the Badge will help the families of first responders when life takes a turn for the worst.

Warriors of the Badge is a non-profit organization that accepts donations and holds local events to raise money for the families of killed or injured first responders.

To find out how you can help, visit www.warriorsofthebadge.org and like their Facebook page Warriors of the Badge.