Mother of murdered football player said son was a jokester, had bright future

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – The mother of a high school football star is remembering her son.

“I’m gonna miss my son,” Jasmine White said about her son Terry Delaney.

She said her son was a jokester who knew everybody.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near O’Neal Lane.

Delaney was a star football player at Tara High School.

Just weeks ago, he signed to play defensive lineman at Southeastern in the fall where he planned to study sports medicine.

District 7-4A Defensive MVP Terry Delaney III is staying home in Louisiana as a Lion #LionUp #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/H3SmocTEmA — SLU Football (@LionUpFootball) February 5, 2020

SLU Athletics sent a statement “We are extremely saddened by the tragic news of Terry Delaney’s death. He had a bright future and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.”

Prayers go out to Tara High School and the family of Terry Delaney. Delaney was tragically shot and killed over the weekend. Delaney was an All-Metro defensive lineman headed to play college football at SLU. 🙏🙏@LHSAA — LHSCA (@TheLHSCA) February 24, 2020

Our hearts are saddened by this tragedy. Terry was one of our alumni and we had just recognized his accomplishments on our annual College bound listing. GOD please watch over us all, especially the Delaney family in this time of sorrow!!! https://t.co/erRQEDIc6r — LAYouthSportsNetwork (@LAYouthSports) February 24, 2020

White said, “My baby didn’t deserve this and he had a lot going for himself. He had too much more to do.”

Deputies haven’t released any information about a suspect. Call Crime Stoppers at 344-stop if you know anything.