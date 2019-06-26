Motorcycle Club shares memories of their brother

Saturday afternoon members of the South Side Rydaz Motorcycle Club learned their brother was in desperate need of their prayers.

Curtis Williams says, “This is something that is hard to wrap your head around. He was at work. He was doing his job, living his life. For it to be taken this way is very mind boggling.”

Antonio Deshon Williams’ life was taken by a gunman outside a South Highland apartment complex, but his closest friends don’t want that to be the final memory of their beloved brother.

“We’re not going to remember Deshon for how life ended. We’re going to remember him for how he lived his life and he lived it full. Lived it true and lived it honest.”

Franklin Richardson is the group’s president and says Williams spent a lot of his time with them.

“When you needed something from him, you could count on him and he also wasn’t afraid to challenge us back and forth. To make us think about the things that we were doing to better the community, better the environment and also to make us better men.”

When it came to volunteering in the community, Tim Beaver says Williams was always the first to show up, ready to work.

“Even though he was a postal worker, he would always get off and make sure he had the time to dedicate to help the kids. He loved kids and he just loved to help the community.”

Now they’re leaning on their faith, to get them through this difficult time of losing one of their own.