Much of riot, looting damage caused by those from outside Lafayette, group claims

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In Lafayette, Citi Trends clothing store on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway was reportedly broken into and looted over the weekend.

The incident is said to have happened after a peaceful protest came to an end along Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette late Sunday afternoon.

The video can be viewed on many Facebook postings and on YouTube.

Unity 7 members, a group that seeks justice for Trayord Pellerin, who was shot and killed by Lafayette Police calls the looting counter productive.

Tara Laxey says the looters are not part of Unity 7.

“It became a big hang out party in the parking lot. I tried to reach a number of them because you can feel the tension and hear the frustration in what they wanted to do,” Laxey explained.

Reportedly there was gunfire, fighting and multiple people were arrested.

“The people in this parking lot totally forgot why we are trying to stand in unity,” Laxey noted.

At the LPD headquaerters a press briefing was held by local government leades and the Senior Pastor Alliance of Southwest Louisiana.

“We are hear to get information from him (the mayor-president). We want structure and accountability so that we will be able to report to our congregation and the people of our community exactly what is going on in our city,” Good Hope Baptist Church Pastor Ricky Carter said.

The mayor-president spoke at the briefing about letting the investigation do its job.

“I did offer an apology for things that could have been handled differently, perhaps. We don’t know. We have facts that will come out that will give clarification; but I recognize the pain that members of the congregation are going through,” Guillory stated.

“Instead of taking a couple of steps forward; we’ve taken about 15 steps back,” Laxey added.