Natchitoches school start delayed until August 12

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The start of the school year for students in Natchitoches Parish has been delayed until Monday, according to the district’s superintendent.

The delay is due to air conditioning not working properly in two of the district’s inner-city schools, L.P. Vaughan Elementary and Natchitoches Magnet. Superintendent Dale Skinner said scheduled repairs were expected to be done before the original school start date of Thursday, August 8, but that the contractors doing the work were running behind.

Skinner said classes are delayed for the entire district because the buses serve multiple schools and it would have cost extra to run them for the two days that two of the schools wouldn’t have any students.

“I would like to thank all the school faculty and staff members that have worked in extreme temperatures to prepare for our students return to school,” Skinner said in a statement released on the school board website and message sent Wednesday to district parents.