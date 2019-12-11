Nearly $226M to restore open Gulf after 2010 BP oil spill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Federal agencies have approved more than $200 million for 18 projects to restore the open Gulf of Mexico after the 2010 BP oil spill.
The projects are described in a report released on Tuesday. The biggest is about $52 million to study deep-sea habitats. The smallest is about $300,000 to find ways to keep sea turtles from swallowing or getting snagged on fishing hooks.
The money is from a fund created by BP in a 2016 settlement for natural resources damage.
A nonprofit group called the Ocean Conservancy calls it a major conservation milestone for the Gulf.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.