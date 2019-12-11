Nearly $226M to restore open Gulf after 2010 BP oil spill

FILE – In this June 7, 2010 file photo, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries boat assesses oiled birds around Queen Bess Island off the coast of Louisiana. Nearly $10 million in 2010 oil spill money is rebuilding the barrier island bird rookery off Louisiana. Work on Queen Bess Island had to wait for this year’s nesting season to end in August and must finish by late February or early March, before the next nesting season. The island, which was heavily hit by oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill, supports Louisiana’s third-largest brown pelican nesting colony. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Federal agencies have approved more than $200 million for 18 projects to restore the open Gulf of Mexico after the 2010 BP oil spill.

The projects are described in a report released on Tuesday. The biggest is about $52 million to study deep-sea habitats. The smallest is about $300,000 to find ways to keep sea turtles from swallowing or getting snagged on fishing hooks.

The money is from a fund created by BP in a 2016 settlement for natural resources damage.

A nonprofit group called the Ocean Conservancy calls it a major conservation milestone for the Gulf.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.