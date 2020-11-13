Neighbor questions Baldwin teen’s murder investigation

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — Since the death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, many are questioning why the family last seen with him is not in police custody — or at least being questioned. Henry Antoine, who lives a few trailers down from where the family lived, says the family had only been living there for about three months. He says they stayed to themselves.

“You would hardly ever see them outside unless they were going or coming back,” said Antoine. “To say they would socialize with the neighbors, no they wouldn’t do all of that.”

On Nov. 11, the family was seen and recorded on camera, packing their belongings and leaving. It is unknown what caused the sudden move. However, Henry feels it all has to do with one thing.

“If that would’ve been a little white kid, they would’ve had this whole thing surrounded right here. You wouldn’t have been able to come in or out,” he said.

The victim’s family says the coroner told them 15-year-old Charles drowned in a nearby canal where his body was found. Henry says he met with Charles’ family in the area just days ago. He says compared to the pictures of Charles’ body, the family finds it hard to believe he drowned.

“They want some more answers, which I would too,” said Antoine. “Y’all saying the boy drowned but look at his face man.”