Neighbor surprises mom, 7 kids with new bikes for Christmas

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Seven children in Lafayette will have a great Christmas thanks to a neighbor who wanted to spread some holiday cheer.

Devin Bayliss says he noticed his neighbors having a tough year, and wanted to do something to brighten up their holidays.

Bayliss says he teamed up with Lafayette Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin, who partnered with the Lafayette Police Department to provide the seven children with new bicycles, just in time for Christmas.

Surprised mom Ashley Bonin was at a lost of words.

“I stressed about Christmas. I’m helping a family friend out who’s homeless with her children and we didn’t really have anything to give either so things like this doesn’t happen to people like me ever, especially my children who ask for nothing and deserve everything.”

All seven children were sharing one bike and some scooters that have now been put in the garbage.

