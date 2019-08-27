New 2019 ‘I Voted’ sticker unveiled

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — When you head to the polls this fall you will get a really cool sticker after you cast your vote.

Tuesday morning Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin unveiled the 2019 “I Voted” sticker during a press conference on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Secretary Ardoin was joined by artist Tony Bernard for the unveiling of “In Love With Louisiana” which features a rendition of the state bird and seal.

Bernard, who created the sticker, was born and raised in Lafayette. In 1983, he began in commercial art and gained recognition for winning first place in a national art contest which published his work in a nationwide magazine for artists.

The Cajun artist moved into visual art in the early 1990s and in 1993, began his working relationship with world-renowned artist George Rodrigue.

Bernard was also commissioned to design the official ornament for the White House Christmas tree for the State of Louisiana.

Ardoin said, “We’re thrilled with this year’s sticker, and even more excited to see pictures of voters across social media platforms on Election Day. Voting is an integral part of democracy, and the stickers will be a visual representation of a vote cast.”

“I Voted” stickers will be available for both the Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 16 Gubernatorial General Election as well as during early voting.

Early voting for the Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 5 excluding Sunday, Sept. 29. Early voting for the Nov. 16 Gubernatorial General will be held Nov. 2-9 excluding Sunday, Nov. 3.

“I Voted” stickers were provided for the first time in the history of the Secretary of State’s Office for the 2016 Presidential Election as a special election turnout initiative.

For more information about elections and voting, contact the Elections Division at 225.922.0900 or elections@sos.la.gov.

