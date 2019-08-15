New bond cuts into Smarter City budget

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council passed a much talked about bond proposal during Tuesday night’s meeting.

In the budget, cuts were made to the Mayor’s Smarter City portion.

The budget was originally $220 million, but was decreased significantly.

Chief Techonology Officer Keith Hanson said cuts won’t stop the mayor’s vision for a smarter city.

He said they’ve already created transparency tools for council members and citizens through the city’s website and are about to roll out a notification system and a bond website to help citizens understand what they are asking.

A system will also be in place so the public can notify the mayor’s office of pot holes or any other problems in the city.

“Certainly there are things that we could have done, with much more money, into a smarter city infrastructure, but there’s alternative ways to do these things and so. They may not be the best of things, but certainley they’re going to make us a smarter city,” Hanson said.

Cuts were also made to the economic development portion the bond.

The bond will be on the November ballot.