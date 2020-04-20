New COVID-19 case growth in Louisiana remains below 3% for ninth day

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana continues to flatten the curve, according to the latest update at 12 p.m. Monday from the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are 595 new cases reported statewide, bringing the total to 24,523. New case growth has stayed below three percent since April 12. The death toll has risen by another 32, however, bringing the total statewide to 1,328. That is three more than were reported on Sunday, which was the lowest daily death toll reported in the state since peaking at 129 on April 14.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said that he expects soon to announce plans to make elective surgery and other non-emergency medical procedures available again. But he’s cautioned that the state hasn’t yet met various thresholds in federal guidance on whether to begin a phased re-opening of businesses by May 1.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Sunday that the coming days will reveal whether the state is indeed on a path that will allow the first phases of reopening of the economy.

“What we’d like to see is a continued downward trajectory tomorrow and Tuesday and on through the week.”

"What we'd like to see is a continued downward trajectory tomorrow and Tuesday and on through the week."

Gov. Edwards is set to hold another briefing Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

LDH data shows 33 more hospitalizations Monday, but 17 fewer patients on ventilators. The number of hospitalizations had been declining since peaking on April 13 at 2,134.

In Northwest Louisiana, the total of 72 deaths reported by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office as of Friday is now reflected in the state’s numbers, and the parish now has 1,276 reported cases. Bossier’s numbers remain unchanged since Saturday with 233 cases and 11 deaths reported. De Soto Parish is reporting an additional death, bringing the total there to nine, along with two more confirmed cases.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Claiborne, Bienville, Sabine, or Red River.

Caddo – 1,276 case(s) | 72 death(s) | 155 state tests | 20,854 commercial tests

Bossier – 233 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 36 state tests | 2,486 commercial tests

De Soto – 158 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 10 state tests | 177 commercial tests

Webster – 78 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 8 state tests | 1,100 commercial tests

Claiborne – 50 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 20 state tests | 91 commercial tests

Bienville – 66 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 3 state tests | 114 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 58 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 28 state tests | 583 commercial tests

Sabine – 13 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 10 state tests | 108 commercial tests

Red River – 21 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 29 state tests | 50 commercial tests

