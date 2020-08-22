New, dog-friendly cabins open at 16 Louisiana State Parks

BATON ROUGE – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Office of State Parks announce the Park with Pets policy for overnight stays with dogs at cabins.
Pets have always been welcome to enjoy the trails and outdoor spaces at Louisiana State Parks, but they were not allowed to overnight with their owners in our cabins until now.
The new policy is in response to a growing number of State Park visitors who want to enjoy the great outdoors with their dogs.
The new Park with Pets policy will go into effect in September. There will be a surcharge of forty dollars ($40) per dog to cover their stay, with a maximum of two dogs per cabin.
For those without pets who are concerned about safety and allergies, at least half of all cabins will remain pet-free. Guests must prove their dogs are current on all vaccinations and keep their pets on a leash while outside.
Pets, except for service animals, are prohibited at group camps, inside enclosed structures, and in swimming areas.
The following 16 Louisiana State Parks will be implementing the pet policy in their rented cabins:
- Bayou Segnette State Park
- Bogue Chitto State Park
- Chemin-A-Haut State Park
- Chicot State Park
- Cypremort Point State Park
- Fontainebleau State Park
- Jimmie Davis State Park
- Lake Claiborne State Park
- Lake D’Arbonne State Park
- Lake Fausse Pointe State Park
- North Toledo Bend State Park
- Palmetto Island State Park
- Poverty Point Reservoir State Park
- Sam Houston Jones State Park
- South Toledo Bend State Park
- Tickfaw State Park
