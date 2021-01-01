New Iberia man wins Discovery Channel’s ‘Master Distiller’

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia man was named the winner of the hit Discovery Channel show ‘Master distiller.’

“I thought I could do what they did. I knew that I could do what they did, and I like the science behind making alcohol,” Richard Landry said.

10 years ago, Landry started watching ‘Moonshiners’ on the Discovery Channel and said it sparked a passion he never knew he had.

“First time I even tried to make a moonshine, I burned a hole in this desk in my house,” he said.

After trial and error, he made his first moonshine.

“I didn’t even think that we would ever use this. I thought that we would use this for lawnmower fuel or something like that. I didn’t even think that we would drink it,” he added.

After years of perfecting his craft, his big break came.

“People that made alcohol would start telling me, ‘What? You didn’t make this. You bought this.’ It just kept going, and it hasn’t stopped,” Landry said.

In October, the Discovery Channel asked Landry to compete for the title of Master Distiller.

“The guys that I competed with do this professionally, so this was an experience. I thought I was just going to have the experience. I’m just being able to meet people that did it for a living and get a critique from them, ‘Hey, you can do this better.’ I can bring this home and teach my brother, and we could make a better alcohol. I had no clue that it would end up being like it was,” he said.

Landry won the competition.

“After I began consciousness in my mind, I realized, ‘Okay, yeah. They taught me the right way.’ That was awesome,” he said.

After winning the title of ‘Master Distiller,’ Landry became the star for his own episode of ‘Moonshiners,’ the very showed that sparked his ten-year-long journey.

“20 years ago, I wouldn’t of thought that I would see myself here, having a professional say, ‘You’re Master Distiller. You did this with fruits.’ I’m still in awe right now,” he added.

Landry’s episode of ‘Moonshiners’ will air on the ‘Discovery Channel’ in January.