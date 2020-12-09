New MIS-C numbers show an increase in confirmed cases

Doctors and nurses attend to a patient at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients in the Andras Josa hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP).

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is inching closer to 100 confirmed MIS-C cases.

There has been an increase of two cases over the last week.

This brings the total confirmed MIS-C cases to 99.

Of those cases, five people under the age of 21 have died and one is currently still in the hospital.

The Louisiana Department of Health provided the most recent MIS-C numbers below:

LDH describes Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children this way: