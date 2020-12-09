New MIS-C numbers show an increase in confirmed cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is inching closer to 100 confirmed MIS-C cases.
There has been an increase of two cases over the last week.
This brings the total confirmed MIS-C cases to 99.
Of those cases, five people under the age of 21 have died and one is currently still in the hospital.
The Louisiana Department of Health provided the most recent MIS-C numbers below:
LDH describes Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children this way:
A condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. The cause of MIS-C is unknown but many children with this condition had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
