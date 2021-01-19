New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 postponed until October

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has been delayed until October.

Festival producers announced Tuesday that “Jazz Fest”, which is usually a spring event that begins on the last weekend in April, will now run from Oct. 8 through Oct. 17.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jazz Fest” draws tens of thousands to the vast infield of the Fair Grounds Race Course horse track for music on multiple stages, food from a wide variety of Louisiana restaurants and arts and crafts from scores of vendors.

“It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes,” festival producer Quint Davis said in the release. “Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest.”

Details on the fall lineup are to be released in the spring.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.