New Orleans mayor, husband owe $95K in unpaid taxes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Multiple tax liens against the home of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell show that she owes more than $95,000 to the Internal Revenue Service for unpaid taxes.

First reported by WVUE-TV on Thursday, federal tax liens have been placed on Cantrell and her husband, Jason, for eight of the last nine tax years, from 2010 to 2015 as well as in 2017 and 2018.

When added together, the Cantrells owe $95,011 in unpaid taxes. Cantrell, in a statement, said her family “has been struggling with this debt for years” and is “working with tax experts to resolve” the situation.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.