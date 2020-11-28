New Orleans Pelicans announce 2020 preseason schedule

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s 2020 preseason schedule. New Orleans will open preseason play with a road contest against the Miami Heat before playing its only home preseason game at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Dec. 18 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Broadcast information for the Pelicans’ preseason games will be available at a later date.