New Orleans Superdome to be renovated before 2024 Super Bowl

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The home to the Saints football team, will get $450 million in renovations if Louisiana officials agree to the financing plans. Upgrades to the iconic, 44-year-old domed stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the organization in Louisiana for another 30 years. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New Orleans’ Superdome, the iconic domed stadium that’s home to the Saints football team, will be getting a $450 million facelift before it hosts its next Super Bowl in 2024.

Upgrades to the 44-year-old stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the Saints in Louisiana another 30 years.

State officials on the Bond Commission approved the financing plans without objection Thursday. The vote sets in motion the improvements to the spaceship-like building that became a symbol of New Orleans’ recovery after Hurricane Katrina.

Louisiana’s current contract with the Saints, negotiated by former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration in 2009, runs through 2025. Edwards says the Superdome renovations are central to striking a new 15-year contract, with a 15-year extension option.

