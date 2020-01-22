New Orleans zoo celebrates births of 2 lion cubs

This undated frame grab from video provided by the Audubon Nature Institute, shows Kali, right, and her two lion cubs, at the Audubon Zoo, in New Orleans. Four-year-old Kali gave birth Jan. 11, 2020, to three cubs, and two of them survived, the Audubon Zoo said in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 21. (Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The New Orleans zoo is celebrating the birth of cubs to lions which came to the zoo from Oregon and Illinois.

The Audubon Zoo says in a news release that 4-year-old Kali gave birth Jan. 11 to three cubs, and two of them survived. Kali and two other females came to New Orleans in March from the Peoria Zoo in Illinois.

The father, 4-year-old Arnold, is from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. He arrived in February.

Audubon Zoo official Steve Marshall says the birth is a huge success for the lion species survival plan.

