New policy requires Benton High School students to lock up cell phones

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new policy that requires students to lock up their cell phones has been launched at Benton High School.

The policy, which went into effect today, is called “Yondr” and helps keep students from being distracted by their cell phones during the school day.

According to the Bossier Parish Schools Public Relations Liaison Sonja Bailes Benton High School Principal Teri Howe, along with her administrators and a parent advisory group, decided to launch the program after recognizing that cell phones were pulling students away from learning and their classwork.

Bailes said every student is given a pouch to keep throughout the school year and each pouch has an ID number that corresponds to the student.

Every morning when the student walks into school they lock their pouch and then unlock it at the end of the day before they go home. Administrators are always nearby to monitor the process.

Bailes said there is a cost for “Yondr” and Benton High School is paying the fee, it is not coming from district funds.

“Yondr”, which was launched five years ago, is being used in other school districts throughout the country.

At this time Benton High School is the only school enforcing the policy in Bossier Parish.

