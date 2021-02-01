New SNAP benefits schedule to distribute benefits more evenly throughout the month

(KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is beginning a three-month process of transitioning its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits schedule to distribute benefits more evenly throughout each month.

Rather than receiving their benefits during the 1st through 14th of each month, SNAP households will soon receive them between the 1st and 23rd of each month, DCFS announced.

The new regular schedule, which will go into effect in February 1, 2021, will allow for more even stocking and staffing at grocery stores and more consistent access to a variety of foods for shoppers, as households typically do their shopping on or shortly after the day their benefits are issued.

Over the next three months, SNAP issuance dates will transition to the new schedule, with no recipient going more than 40 days between monthly issuances, per federal regulations.

Recipients who are elderly or disabled will continue to receive their benefits on the 1st through the 4th of each month.

Other recipients’ issuance dates will shift according to the following schedule: