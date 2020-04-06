Newborn’s COVID-19 related death in Louisiana raises new concern

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Medical experts are asking new questions after a newborn baby’s death was ruled related to the Coronavirus.

East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark answered questions from several concerned people on Facebook live Monday.

One person asked, “Are pregnant women at any greater risk than the general population?”

Dr. Clark replied, “They can be.”

That question and answer came moments after the coroner said a one day old girl had a COVID-19 related death. The coroner said the mother was admitted to a hospital last Wednesday and tested postiive for the Coronavirus. She was put on a ventilator because of her shortness of breath, 22 weeks into her pregnancy.

“She went into preterm labor and ultimately delivered the baby prematurely and in doing so the baby, because of the extreme prematurity, did not survive,” Dr. Clark explained.

This is the first case of a baby possibly dying from Coronavirus in Louisiana. Now there’s new concern that this virus could have what’s called verticle transmission.

Dr. Clark added, “That’s when a mother can be infected by a bactertial virus that is then transmitted through the placenta to the unborm child.”

As the experts try to learn more about this virus everyday, Dr. Clark said we need to follow the Governor’s stay at home order to help flattern the curve.

“Pay attention to the quarantine. Pay attention to the state at home orders. Pay attention to the social distancing and isolation. We can all be affected by that,” Dr. Clark said.

The coroner said the hospital will perform a Coronavirus test on the newborn to see if she had the virus.