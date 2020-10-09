NHC Director Ken Graham with the latest on Hurricane Delta as it approaches landfall

NEW ORLEANS – National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham has the latest on Hurricane Delta as the storm approaches landfall in west Louisiana.

Delta remains a large, powerful Category 3 hurricane with max winds of 120 mph. Residents are advised to finish last minute preparations along the southwest Louisiana coast, as conditions will begin deteriorating later this morning.

Hurricane force winds extend 40 miles from the center while tropical storm force winds extend outward over 160 miles from the center.

