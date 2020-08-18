The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
No ruling yet from federal judge on second class-action lawsuit against governor’s restrictions

Louisiana

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A U.S. District Court has not yet made a decision on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ health safety restrictions that are being challenged in a class-action lawsuit by plaintiffs, which include local bar owners.

U.S. Western District Court Judge Robert Summerhays heard testimony Monday for and against the state’s order, which closed bars and limited capacity in restaurants.

Edwards testified in Lafayette on Monday in support of the state’s Phase 2 measures. Court adjourned for the day shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Earlier that day, a New Orleans federal judge sided with the governor in a separate, similar lawsuit.

