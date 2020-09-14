Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

SALLY IMPACTS AND RADAR

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

NOAA National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham about Tropical Storm Sally

Louisiana

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologist Scot Pilie spoke with NOAA National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham about the latest Tropical Storm Sally updates.

The 10 a.m. National Hurricane Center update shifted the center of Tropical Storm Sally slightly, increasing the likelihood of a stronger impact along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Those little wiggles and wobbles really do matter,” Graham said. “A little bit of a jump in the center can make a big difference in where this storm goes.”

Current projections put Tropical Storm Sally pushing significant storm surge and bringing heavy rains along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf coasts when it makes landfall.

The entire area between Plaquemines Parish to Mobile Bay could see significant storm surge flooding, Graham said.

“When you pile that water up, storm surge is still a serious issue,” he said.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuous live coverage of Tropical Storm Sally.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss