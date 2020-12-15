North Louisiana man wanted on murder charge arrested in Texas

TYLER, Tx. (KTVE/KARD) — A Morehouse Parish man with an outstanding warrant for murder has been arrested in Gregg County, Texas.

According to police, the arrest happened at approximately 2 PM on Monday, December 14, 2020. A Trooper stopped a vehicle that was traveling west for a speed violation.

After a short investigation, the Trooper found that a passenger in the vehicle, 24-year-old Deadriene Glass of Oak Grove, Louisiana, had an outstanding warrant from Morehouse Parish for murder as well as other outstanding warrants from Midland County.

When the Trooper tried to place Glass under arrest, Glass pulled away and then ran. Glass was caught after a short foot chase. The Trooper also found a loaded handgun when searching where Glass was sitting in the vehicle.

Glass was taken to the Gregg County Jail and booked on the outstanding warrants, Evading Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.