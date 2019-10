NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– If you see smoke in the Natchitoches Parish area on Thursday, not to worry. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is conducting a controlled burn.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the controlled burn will be approximately 60 acres behind the Natchitoches Shooting Range off Tauzin Island Road.

NPSO says dense smoke may be seen in the Grand Ecore area.