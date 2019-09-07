NPSO deputies arrest suspect in Sabine Parish truck theft

A 24-year-old Coushatta man is behind bars at Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, after Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies caught up with him Friday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Bohannon was arrested near Robeline in connection with the theft of a vehicle, and weapons in Sabine Parish, after the

Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the NPSO requesting Natchitoches deputies BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for a blue 2011 Chevrolet Silverado reported stolen in Sabine Parish.

SPSO deputies believed the vehicle contained stolen firearms and it was possibly traveling toward the Robeline area.



Shortly after the BOLO was issued, deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division in the Robeline area received a tip that the stolen vehicle was at a tire shop on Louisiana Highway 120 near Robeline, after the driver of the truck traveled from Marthaville to the tire shop on a flat tire.

So, deputies made contact with Bohannon, of the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 71 in Coushatta. Bohannon advised deputies he was ‘borrowing’ the truck and would return it after he was done using it.

But they weren’t buying it, and arrested Bohannon.

A search of Bohannon in connection with his arrest, revealed suspected methamphetamine in his pockets.

Bohannan’s troubles mounted after an inventory of the Silverado led to the recovery of a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and a Mossberg .410 shotgun in the bed of the truck.

The owner of the truck and firearms was contacted, and he met deputies at the scene and collected his stuff.

Deputies then gave Bohannon a ride to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he was booked in on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things and one count of possession of CDS Schedule II methamphetamine.

Bohannon remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center awaiting bond. May be a while, though – additional charges are pending through the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

NPSO Deputy Thurman Baptiste made the arrest.

