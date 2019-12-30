NTSB set to update investigation into fatal Lafayette plane crash

Authorities investigate the scene after a small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Five of the six people on board died in the crash. (Scott Clause/The Lafayette Advertiser via AP)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Aviation officials are expected to release new information Monday afternoon about the plane crash in Lafayette Saturday that killed five of the six people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board is set to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. CT.

The NTSB is working to determine why the two-engine Piper Cheyenne fell from the sky about a minute after taking off from the Lafayette Regional Airport on Saturday. The plane crashed near a post office and caught fire in seconds, leaving the ground littered with burning wreckage. The plane was en route to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma. Among those killed was sports broadcaster Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU coach Steven Ensminger.

Wade Barzas, a married father of six, was the sole survivor of the fiery crash. He remains in critical condition in the burn unit at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette. In a news conference early Monday afternoon, his medical team said he has a long road to recovery ahead, but his age and good health are working in his favor.

“The outpouring of compassion and encouraging words for Wade are deeply felt by our whole family. We are truly grateful to be held so strongly in prayer by this community,” Berzas’ family said in a statement early Monday afternoon. “We thank you for the special gift of prayers and rosaries dedicated to Wade’s healing. Our hearts ache for our friend and the families affected by the tragic event. Please offer us privacy in the days ahead as we give Wade our focused energy and loving support.”

The NTSB was still on the scene Monday, combing the crash site, taking photos of the wreckage and collecting any material that can be taken to a lab for further assessment. Lead investigator Jennifer Rodi said she expects all of the material to be collected by the end of the day.

Officials said Sunday that the investigation is expected to take 12 to 18 months because the lack of a distress call and flight data recorder coupled with mangled and charred wreckage will make pinpointing the cause of the crash extremely challenging.

