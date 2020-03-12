Number of presumptive coronavirus cases in Louisiana rises to 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of presumed positive tests for COVID-19 officially reported in Louisiana has risen to 19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

All four of the new cases added to the tally since a 14th case was confirmed by Gov. John Bel Edwards Thursday morning are in Orleans Parish, according to the LDH website dedicated to coronavirus updates and information.

The other cases are in Caddo, Lafourche, and Jefferson. No deaths from the coronavirus have been reported.

