Breaking News
Number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana rises to 19
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Number of presumptive coronavirus cases in Louisiana rises to 19

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of presumed positive tests for COVID-19 officially reported in Louisiana has risen to 19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

All four of the new cases added to the tally since a 14th case was confirmed by Gov. John Bel Edwards Thursday morning are in Orleans Parish, according to the LDH website dedicated to coronavirus updates and information.

The other cases are in Caddo, Lafourche, and Jefferson. No deaths from the coronavirus have been reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss