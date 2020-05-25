Ochsner LSU Health announces new community COVID-19 testing locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has announced new community COVID-19 testing locations in Shreveport.

According to Ochsner LSU Health, testing, will be offered from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 through Friday, May 29 at Bill Cockrell Park Community and Peaceful Rest Baptist Church.

Testing is open to all Louisiana residents from ages two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, you should get tested to know your COVID-19 status.

Health officials believe this investment in enhanced community testing is a critical step towards a safe reopening.

Anyone who wants to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are will be no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing will be available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized:

Wednesday, May 27 9 a.m. – 4p.m.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bill Cockrell Park Community4109 Pines Rd.Shreveport, LA 71119

Peaceful Rest Baptist Church8200 St. Vincent Ave.Shreveport, LA 71106 Thursday, May 28 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bill Cockrell Park Community4109 Pines Rd.Shreveport, LA 71119

Peaceful Rest Baptist Church8200 St. Vincent Ave.Shreveport, LA 71106 Friday, May 29 9 a.m. – 4p.m.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bill Cockrell Park Community4109 Pines Rd.Shreveport, LA 71119

Peaceful Rest Baptist Church8200 St. Vincent Ave.Shreveport, LA 71106 Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

If you are tested you will receive your test results within 24-72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone.

Ochsner says those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants will also receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to the 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:

Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.

Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.

New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

