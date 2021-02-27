Officer shot to death at high school basketball game in New Orleans, suspect in custody

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It was a horrifying scene at the George Washington Carver High School basketball game Friday night as an officer for Tulane University and a reserve constable with the Second City Court was shot.

Near the end of the first quarter of the Carver vs Warren Easton game, multiple gunshots were fired. The officer was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have a suspect in custody, but they have not identified him.

WGNO’s videographer was inside the gym and the gunshots could be heard on camera. The basketball game continued until people realized what happened.

“It really didn’t register as to what it was until I saw everybody running,” said Nic Lang, a reporter with FastBreak Entertainment.

Lang said there was chaos and confusion.

“Some of the Carver boys team thought it might have just been a fight going on,” Lang said. “When they heard the shots, one of them said it sounded like a balloon popping.”

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the suspect was in an altercation as he tried to get inside the game. The officer intervened to make the man leave.

“This individual pulled a weapon out and fired a shot which struck the officer in his chest,” said Superintendent Ferguson.

The officer was brought to University Medical Center. Police escorted the ambulance and even asked for drivers to stay off the interstate.

“I want to officer my condolences to the family of this officer. To the family of Tulane university and to the family of the Constable Office,” Superintendent Ferguson said.

Carver High posting a statement on Facebook saying in part, “Anyone in our Carver community that needs support in processing and healing from this incident, please reach out to our team.”

NOPD’s homicide unit is taking over the investigation.