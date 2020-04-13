On Social Security or SSI and haven’t filed a tax return? Here’s new information on your stimulus check

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — People who have filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 should receive their stimulus checks automatically, but what about people who are on Social Security and/or SSI and don’t normally file tax returns?

The IRS released new guidance for these people earlier today Here’s the breakdown:

I started Social Security and/or Supplemental Security Income benefits after January 1, 2020 AND did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019.

Go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments to enter your information instead of waiting for their automatic $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

I receive Social Security retirement, survivors or disability insurance benefits AND I did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 BUT I have no qualifying children under age 17.

You do not need to take any action with the IRS. You will automatically receive your $1,200 economic impact payment directly from the IRS as long as you received an SSA-1099 for 2019.

I receive Social Security retirement, survivors or disability insurance benefits AND I did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 AND I have qualifying children under age 17.

Go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments to enter your information instead of waiting for their automatic $1,200 Economic Impact Payment. By taking proactive steps to enter information on the IRS website about you and your qualifying children, you will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to your $1,200 individual payment. If you do not provide your information to the IRS soon, you will have to wait to receive your $500 per qualifying child.

I receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits AND I did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 BUT I have no qualifying children under age 17.

The IRS is continuing to work closely with Treasury in their efforts to make these payments automatically. Please note that they will not consider Economic Impact Payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.

I receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits AND I did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 AND I have qualifying children under age 17.