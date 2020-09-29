Opelousas Police Chief on surge in gun violence: ‘Its not the firearm that harms anybody, its the hands the gun falls into’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for a business burglary, which occurred in the 2900 block of Bert Kouns on September 17, 2020.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspect from the business and released still shots of the suspect extracted from the video to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.