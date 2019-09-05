OPSO: 75-year-old woman arrested, accused of giving drugs to inmates

MONROE, La. — A 75-year-old woman has been arrested in Ouachita Parish after police say she gave drugs to inmates to be smuggled into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

According to arrest reports for Judy Futch, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office found Suboxone at an inmate worker job site on August 30.

On September 4, deputies received information claiming that Futch was bringing the Suboxone to the job site so the inmates could smuggle them inside OCC for Futch’s son.

When interviewed, Futch denied the allegations until she was shown pictures of her that were taken at the job site. Futch then admitted to buying the drugs for her son.

According to Futch, her son told her who to contact at OCC. Futch told deputies that she had only delivered the drugs to the inmates twice.

Futch was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. She has been charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy and one count of Possession of Schedule III Narcotic with Intent.

Futch’s bond has not been set at this time.