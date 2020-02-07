Closings
Linwood Public Charter Schools

Ouachita Parish deputies search for 2 missing teen brothers

Louisiana News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for two missing teenage brothers.

Caydin Moore, 16, and Cody Moore, 15, were last seen at their Calhoun home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, according to OPSO.

Deputies describe as standing Caydin 5’7″ tall and weighs 230 lbs. Cody is 5’8″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. Investigators say that the teens are possibly in West Monroe or Calhoun.

If you know where the brothers are, please call OPSO at 318-329-1200.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories