Ouachita Parish deputies search for 2 missing teen brothers

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for two missing teenage brothers.

Caydin Moore, 16, and Cody Moore, 15, were last seen at their Calhoun home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, according to OPSO.

Deputies describe as standing Caydin 5’7″ tall and weighs 230 lbs. Cody is 5’8″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. Investigators say that the teens are possibly in West Monroe or Calhoun.

If you know where the brothers are, please call OPSO at 318-329-1200.