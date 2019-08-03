Breaking News
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm 1 dead in McDonald’s shooting

by: ALLISON BRUHL

10:05 a.m. — MONROE, La. — (8/3/19) Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are investigating a shooting that left one victim dead.

No further details have been released.

9:40 a.m. — MONROE, La. — (8/3/19) Deputies and other local law enforcement are at the scene of an alleged early morning shooting near the McDonald’s on Sterlington Road.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.

NBC 10/FOX 14 has a crew on the scene. Updates will be given throughout the day as more information is provided.

