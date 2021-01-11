Over 200 Louisiana providers to receive COVID vaccine this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Over 200 vaccine providers across Louisiana will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine this week.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, these 209 providers including 87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers, and 9 healthcare sites represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.

LDH officials said this is an increase of 102 providers that eligible residents can access since last week.

While the state was able to resupply the initial 107 pharmacies that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors.

These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

People ages 70 years or older

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care clinic providers and staff

Behavioral health clinic providers and staff

Dialysis providers and clients

Home health service providers, direct support workers, and recipients

Dental providers and staff

Students, residents, faculty, and staff of allied health schools

Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

You can find the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on the LDH website: covidvaccine.la.gov.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in the state.

As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.

LDH wants everyone to have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID. They are confident that the COVID vaccines will be a critical tool in ultimately ending the pandemic.