Overdose deaths double the murder rate in Baton Rouge, following the pandemic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La (LOCAL 33)(FOX 44) – East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says that the city is almost at a 100 percent increase in overdose deaths.

“It’s really been the entire year, but we’ve seen a big increase throughout the pandemic,” Moore says.

The most popular drug of choice is fentanyl and fentanyl mixes, like the grey death. Moore says the number of overdoses was unexpected, especially since the nation is fighting the virus.

“Some thought was that people staying at home, not working as much being around family members could maybe get more support,” Moore says. “But now it looks like folks that don’t have a job or have money they’re at home away from treatment it’s going the other way.”

The city surpassed last year’s sky high overdose numbers with more than 100 death before the halfway mark in 2020.

Signs point to the lock down as a possible catalyst.

Addicts can’t get to treatment centers, people aren’t going to work and depression might be setting in.

Moore says these factors may be leading more people towards abuse.

“It’s a huge number. Pretty much double the murder rate,’ Moore says. “We haven’t seen this before in years.”

Moore along with the Louisiana Department of Health and hospitals are looking over data trying to come up with a solution to a problem that’s now blurring the barriers of gender race or age.