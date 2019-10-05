Overnight salvage yard fire consumes 14-15 vehicles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) It took 13 firefighters from Shreveport almost an hour to bring an early-morning fire at a west Shreveport salvage yard under control.

Shreveport Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Copart Salvage Yard in the 5200 block of Greenwood Road at 12:56 a.m. today and arrived on the scene seven minutes later.

When they arrived, SFD firefighters found 14-15 vehicles on fire. Due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area of the salvage yard, SFD contacted Caddo Parish Fire District #3 who assisted by bringing a water tanker to the scene.

One SFD firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution after receiving a minor injury.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

