Pandemic forces local businesses to apply for SBA Loan

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – As the coronavirus pandemic leaves small businesses struggling, the federal government is providing help with business loans.

Local restaurant in Bossier City says if it wasn’t for the large catering order’s they wouldn’t have any business.

“It’s just basically me and my family and couple of the employees we had before running it,” saidT.J. Forrester is the owner of Cascio’s Market Bistro in Bossier City. “A lot of these other restaurants havebetween 20, 30,40 employees, I got six.”

He says since the pandemic 50% of his business has gone down.

“Really we’re basically in the same boat we were in when the road was going on, you know just short a couple of employees,” said Forrester.

Forrester says their business has been in recovery every since construction on shed road just ended a few months.

“Before we had close to 16-18 people that worker here and so that was before the road got real bad, well now the road finally got good and they got finished with that and it was only about 3-4 months then this hit,” Forrester.

He put in an application for the SBA Paycheck Protection Plan loan through his bank.

“The good thing is they’re trying to get people off unemployment and get people working again cause sooner or later this thing is going to end,” said Forrester.

Forrester says before the loan can be approved, he had to submit a list of tax documents to the small business adminstration.

“To get all your nine-40 and nine-41 of your 2019 payroll, list of your employees making under a hundred thousand, you had to write them a letter explaining the reason why,” said Forrester.

He says this loan will help businesses put employees back on the payroll.

“And you got to be ready you know to hit the ground running not trying to look for people to come back,” Forrester said.

If you want to place an order at Cascio’s you can call it in and pick it up in the drive-thru.

The loans will help, but local businesses are also depending on the community’s support to get through this pandemic.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.