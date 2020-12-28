Pandemic, hurricanes top Louisiana news for 2020

Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Blue tarps cover houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, float riders toss beads and trinkets during the Krewe of Thoth Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. There won’t be any parades on Mardi Gras or during the weeks leading up to it because they just can’t fit within restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a city spokesman said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The 250-person cap on outdoor crowds is “a hard number. You can’t have traditional parades with that small a group,” city spokesman Beau Tidwell said. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church, leaves East Baton Rouge Parish jail after posting bond in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Louisiana authorities arrested the pastor on an assault charge on Tuesday after he admitted that he drove his church bus toward a man who has been protesting his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Volunteers distribute food to recipients at the Giving Hope Food Pantry during a food giveaway, which was organized by City Councilmember Cindi Nguyen, in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The effort is to assist people who have lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A wrecking ball knocks debris loose from the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse site in New Orleans, Monday, July 20, 2020. New Orleans’ fire chief says it’s taking longer than expected to remove the bodies of two construction workers from a hotel that partially collapsed during construction 10 months ago. Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said that the first may be out by the end of this week and the other next week. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FILE – This Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 file photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans. A federal agency has issued citations against a dozen companies in connection with last fall’s deadly partial collapse of a hotel under construction in New Orleans, Friday, April 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

FILE – This Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, shows damage of a partial collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans. Dozens of protesters marched from the site of the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel on the edge of the French Quarter to City Hall on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 demanding that something be done about the hotel and that the two bodies still inside be recovered. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Civil rights activist Dr. Harry Blake of Shreveport died at age 85 on April 8, 2020.

Marja Broussard, center, president of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP, walks down Evangline Thruway with others demanding justice for Trayford Pellerin, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lafayette, La. Pellerin was shot and killed by Lafayette police officers while armed with a knife the night before. (Brad Kemp/The Advocate via AP)

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2008, file photo, Xavier President Norman Francis poses for a photograph at the the university in New Orleans, La. The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday, Aug. 2020, to change the name of Jefferson Davis Parkway to Norman C. Francis Parkway in January. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)



FILE- In this June 4, 2010 file photo, a worker picks up blobs of oil with absorbent snare on Queen Bess Island at the mouth of Barataria Bay near the Gulf of Mexico in Plaquemines Parish, La. Nearly $10 million in 2010 oil spill money is rebuilding the barrier island bird rookery off Louisiana. Work on Queen Bess Island had to wait for this year’s nesting season to end in August and must finish by late February or early March, before the next nesting season. The island, which was heavily hit by oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill, supports Louisiana’s third-largest brown pelican nesting colony. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Pelicans fly over and sit on man made rock revetment on Queen Bess Island in Barataria Bay, La., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The island provides a crucial nesting ground for pelicans and other seabirds and is being restored to nearly its former size after decades of coastal erosion and the devastating blow of an offshore oil spill 10 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Former Louisiana Go. Mike Foster, who served two terms as governor in the 1990s,, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the age of 90. (Photo courtesy KLFY)

FILE – In this July 20, 2006, file photo, Lucille Bridges poses next to the original 1964 Norman Rockwell painting, “The Problem We All Live With,” showing her daughter Ruby, inside the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. Bridges, a Hurricane Katrina evacuee and Houston resident after the storm, looked for the first-time at the Rockwell original capturing her oldest daughter, Ruby, as she was escorted by U.S. marshals into an all-white New Orleans school during integration nearly a half-century earlier. New Orleans’ mayor announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, that Lucille Bridges, the mother of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, has died at the age of 86. (Steve Ueckert/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Students and teachers get settled in their classrooms at Foundation Preparatory School as the process of classroom learning returns during the coronavirus in New Orleans on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. It was the first day of in-person learning for fifth-12th grade public school students in Orleans Parish. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

A sign hangs outside Bruno’s Tavern in New Orleans on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Bruno’s is one of many bars around the city that shut down under new restrictions the state announced over the weekend to fight the spread of coronavirus. Bars in New Orleans had been allowed to open, with limited capacity, a month earlier when the number of hospitalizations from the virus in Louisiana was in decline. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

In this Friday, May 8, 2020, photo, after nearly two months of the stay-at-home coronavirus pandemic mandate, Bourbon Street in the New Orleans French Quarter was completely empty. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

Nicole Hammond-Crowden, center, her husband Bernard Crowden, and aunt Lori Adams, wear masks as they listen to a reading broadcast from a cell phone through a microphone, by a relative who could not attend, at the funeral for her father Larry Hammond, who died from the coronavirus, in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana, like the rest of the country, was hit hard in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also was pummeled by hurricane after hurricane and faced a variety of accusations of racial injustice.

The year’s top stories:

COVID-19

The new coronavirus infected more than one in 20 Louisiana residents, killing 6,400-plus – more than one of every 1,000 people in the state. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the economy, including oil, tourism and seafood. Outbreaks sickened people at crawfish farms and in prisons and nursing homes; schools closed. Those flouting emergency public health orders included a minister and his congregation. Deaths from the disease or its complications included those of jazz great Ellis Marsalis and the 2007 Zulu king. Christmas Eve bonfires were canceled. So were New Orleans’ 2021 Carnival and Mardi Gras parades.

HURRICANES

Five named storms hit Louisiana during a record-smashing Atlantic hurricane season. Laura was the worst, killing at least 27 people and destroying homes and businesses in a vast swath of the state after making landfall Aug. 27. It was followed seven weeks later by Delta. The others were Tropical Storms Cristobal and Marco, and Hurricane Zeta.

RACIAL INJUSTICE

Allegations of racial prejudice and injustice hit Louisiana’s top police force in 2020. An AP review of Louisiana State Police records revealed a dozen cases when troopers forwarded emails with such titles as “BE PROUD TO BE WHITE,” or demeaned minority colleagues with racist names. In addition, federal authorities are investigating the death of Ronald Greene, an African American man from Monroe, while in Louisiana State Police custody. The Lafayette Police shooting of Trayford Pellerin, a Black man, drew days of protests alleging racial injustice. Lawmakers created a task force to study police training, misconduct and racial bias recognition. Name changes to remove reminders of segregation and slavery include LSU’s main library, where a segregationist university president’s name was removed, and a street bordering historically black Xavier University, now named for retired university president Norman Francis instead of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

ELECTIONS

Louisiana’s congressional delegation got a post-election shakeup when President-elect Joe Biden chose U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, just reelected to a sixth term in his New Orleans-based seat, as a White House adviser. Richmond is the only Democrat and the only African American in the delegation. An election to fill his seat is expected early in 2021. There weren’t any surprises in the elections themselves, with the state’s eight electoral votes going to President Donald Trump and the state’s congressional party makeup remaining the same. Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and all five House incumbents – four Republicans and Richmond – won reelection. Luke Letlow won a northeast Louisiana runoff between conservative Republicans for the seat of retiring Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham. Voters in all of Louisiana’s major metro areas and nearly all of its parishes approved sports betting. Five constitutional amendments, including one stating that the constitution will not include a right to abortion, were approved. Three rejected amendments included one that could have let manufacturers negotiate with local governments to make payments instead of property taxes.

CLERGY-SEX ABUSE

The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans filed for bankruptcy, partly because of growing legal costs related to sexual abuse by priests. The bankruptcy also froze a court fight over confidential emails that attorneys for men suing the church say show the New Orleans Saints helped to shape the archdiocese’s list of credibly accused clergy. Team officials said any suggestion that they helped cover up crimes is outrageous.

LEGISLATURE

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted and disordered legislative work, like everything else – and was the focus of much of it. Republican lawmakers battled with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards about his virus emergency orders and business restrictions. Edwards vetoed 11 of 71 bills passed during a special session to debate coronavirus issues. House Republicans are appealing a judge’s ruling that another challenge to his emergency powers was unconstitutional. Lawmakers had a shortened regular session because of the pandemic and wrapped up their budget work in a special session. Then they called the coronavirus session. The special sessions were only the second and third to be convened by lawmakers rather than the governor.

HOTEL COLLAPSE

Ten months after part of the top stories of a hotel under construction collapsed in New Orleans, crews recovered the bodies of two construction workers from the wreckage. Shortly afterward, the city of New Orleans sued the hotel’s owners for $12 million spent because of the collapse on Oct. 12, 2019. In April, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited 11 companies for safety and health violations.

ENVIRONMENT & THE COAST

Gov. John Bel Edwards created a task force to respond to climate change and set a state goal of net zero greenhouse gases by 2050. The goal is unique for a state where fossil fuels drive the economy, said Natalie Snider of the Environmental Defense Fund. Work to protect and restore the coast included starting an $80 million floodgate and expanding a severely eroded island where thousands of pelicans and other seabirds nested to seven times its size. The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority also won approval of hundreds of millions of dollars of BP oil spill money for coastal work.

PRISON GUARDS-PEPPER SPRAY

A private prison in northeast Louisiana agreed to pay $177,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by five former inmates whose faces were pepper-sprayed while they were handcuffed and kneeling in 2016. Five former guards had pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy charges.

DEATHS

Louisiana mourned notables including Murphy J. “Mike” Foster, who served two terms as governor in the 1990s, former New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey, and Shreveport minister Ron Hampton, who livestreamed a message of courage and hope from his deathbed days before COVID-19 killed him. Foster, a popular millionaire businessman who got major changes in education policy and lawsuit rules through the Legislature, was 90. Dempsey, whose 63-yard field goal stood as an NFL record for 43 years, was 73. Hampton, known in Shreveport for inner-city ministry, was 64. Jazz pianist and teacher Marsalis, whose six sons included four other jazz greats, was 85 when he died of pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus. Larry Arthur Hammond, the Zulu parade group king, was 70. Others who died in 2020 included civil rights activist Dr. Harry Blake of Shreveport, 85; Lucille Bridges, 86, who enrolled her 6-year-old daughter Ruby Bridges as the first Black student at a New Orleans elementary school and walked the child past crowds screaming racist slurs; pianist Ronnie Kole, 89, who performed for six U.S. presidents and across the globe; and Pulitzer Prize-wining novelist Shirley Ann Grau, 91.