Pelican Institute responds to governor’s decision to further restrict Louisiana economy

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chief of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy has released a statement regarding Governor John Bel Edwards’ decision to add new restrictions to Louisiana’s economy.

“Lost jobs and livelihoods weren’t on any Louisianans’ Christmas lists this year,” said Chief Daniel Erspamer.

“Today’s decision by the governor will make matters worse for Louisiana families who have been suffering for months on end. From food and housing insecurity to long-term mental and physical health challenges, shutting down the economy has real and lasting consequences that go beyond lost paychecks.”

“Everyone wants to protect our most vulnerable citizens but reverting to blunt instrument lockdown policies that have dire unintended consequences is unwise and disappointing. We can solve these dual crises together, but once again locking down the lives and livelihoods of Louisiana families is not the answer.”