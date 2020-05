BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 39,577 on Saturday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,680.

That’s an increase of 775 cases and 19 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. From the 13,792 test results reported Saturday, the positivity rate was 5.62 percent.