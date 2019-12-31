Police: 15-year-old accused of killing woman, 74; teen shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana authorities say a 15-year-old is accused of killing a 74-year-old woman in a break-in during which the woman’s husband shot the teen.

News outlets report that the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identifies the woman as Angela Haymon of Baton Rouge. Deputies say she went out to check a noise in her carport about 9 p.m. Monday.

Her husband heard gunfire, got his own gun and went out and exchanged gunfire with the teen, who ran and reportedly asked for help at a nearby home.

He was taken to a hospital, and hospitals must report gunshot wounds.

