Police: Man arrested after having 4.25 lbs of marijuana shipped to his home

MONROE, La. (KTVE) – A Monroe man is sitting behind bars after police say he had over 4 lbs. of marijuana shipped to his home.

According to arrest reports, Louisiana State Troopers received information about narcotic packages being delivered to a home in the 100 block of Dilling Lake Dr. in Monroe.

Agents with Metro Narcotics and Troopers made contact with the homeowner, 47-year-old Douglas Heard, once the packages arrived at the home. Troopers discovered two packages of high-grade marijuana that weighed 4.25 lbs. in total.

Heard told police that an “unknown male” comes by and takes the packages, but sometimes Heard has to deliver said packages to different places in Monroe for the “unknown male”. He also stated that he knew there was marijuana inside the packages.

Heard was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana. Heard is being held on $50,000 bond.

(Note: The mugshot attached to this article is from a previous arrest on August 31, 2019.)