Police: Man charged with vandalizing historic black cemetery

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested and accused of vandalizing and tagging a historic African American cemetery.

News outlets report 31-year-old Brandon Hayes was arrested and charged with 14 counts of criminal damage to property by defacing and one count of criminal damage of historic landmarks. Baton Rouge police say Hayes vandalized several buildings in Mid City and a sign in Sweet Olive Cemetery, which was founded in 1850.

News outlets report Sweet Olive is the first cemetery for black residents incorporated in Baton Rouge. Red and black paint on the cemetery sign was removed. It’s unclear whether Hayes has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.