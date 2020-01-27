Police: Man man asks gym mates to borrow guns for robbery

MONROE, La. (AP) – Police in Louisiana have charged a man with drug possession after he approached people in a gym parking lot and asked to borrow their guns to commit a robbery.

West Monroe Police charged 19-year-old Landon Duke after two men flagged down an officer and said Duke had approached them at a Planet Fitness.

An arrest report obtained by The Monroe News Star says Duke noticed they had guns in their truck and asked if he could borrow them to rob someone.

Investigators wrote that Duke allegedly worked out with the men and continued talking about a potential robbery. Police said they later located Duke and found methamphetamine on him.

