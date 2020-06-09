Police: Missing Monroe woman last seen with man from Vicksburg, MS

Breaking News
by: Jonathan Freeman

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a missing Monroe woman.

Andreka Hemphill, 21, was last seen leaving her home on April 26, 2020. Police say she was with a “35-40 year-old bright skinned black male with dreadlocks” who was driving a white Dodge Challenger. This male may be from Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Police say that Hemphill did not return on April 29, 2020, as expected and family has not been able to contact her since.

If you have seen or know where Andreka Hemphill is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

