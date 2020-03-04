Proposed Louisiana bill would allow local governments to call election on marijuana use

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Representative Cedric Glover wants to let local governments decide the future of marijuana use.

Glover has filed a bill that calls for a constitutional amendment giving local governments the authority to call an election for the purpose of “authorizing the sale, possession, distribution, and use of marijuana within the jurisdiction of the governing authority.”

If approved, HB 346 would allow a city, town, or parish to let voters decide whether marijuana should be legal locally.

If the bill is approved by the legislature, Louisiana residents will vote on the proposed amendment in the November 3 election.

Glover’s bill will be heard during the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session which begins on Monday, March 9.

